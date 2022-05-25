Trevor Story’s hot streak hits historic level after latest big game for Red Sox

Trevor Story’s hot streak reaches historic level after latest outburst originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Trevor Story hit just two home runs in his first 32 games for the Boston Red Sox. He’s launched six homers in his last five games.

That’s one of many stats that highlight Story’s incredible turnaround for Boston. The 29-year-old infielder stumbled out of the gate with his new team, hitting just .205 with 43 strikeouts over his first 32 games and even hearing boos from restless fans.

Then Story exploded for three home runs and seven RBIs in a rout of the Seattle Mariners last Thursday, and he hasn’t stopped since.

Trevor Story earns well-deserved award for stellar week at the plate

Story launched a three-run homer in Tuesday night’s win over the Chicago White Sox, giving him a remarkable six home runs and 17 RBIs in his last five games.

Those 17 RBIs are the most by any player over a five-game span since New York Yankees slugger Alfonso Soriano in 2013, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Boston also has won all five of those games, going 9-2 over its last 11 contests to climb back into the American League East race at 20-22 after a disastrous start. Story has been at the center of that turnaround, making history with his personal success and the team’s success.

Here’s a look at Story’s last five games:

May 19 vs. SEA: 4 for 4, 3 HR, 7 RBIs

May 20 vs. SEA: 1 for 4, 1 HR, 4 RBIs (grand slam)

May 21 vs. SEA: 0 for 3

May 22 vs. SEA: 1 for 4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

May 24 vs. CHW: 2 for 6, 1 HR, 4 RBIs

Story hasn’t hit very well for average after that 4 for 4 outburst, and he also struck out four times Tuesday night to post a stat line we haven’t seen in 22 years.

He’s making his hits count, however, becoming the offensive threat the Red Sox hoped he’d be when they signed him to a six-year, $140 million contract this offseason. Story will cool down eventually, but this past week has proven he has real game-breaking ability that can help Boston boast one of the AL’s best offenses.