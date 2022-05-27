Trevor Story’s hot May could land him in the Red Sox record books

Tomase: Story quickly approaching some pretty impressive records originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Trevor Story has a chance to make Red Sox history with a big finish to an already massive May.

The franchise record for RBIs in a month belongs to Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx, who drove in 43 in September of 1938. Ted Williams (twice) and Clyde Vollmer are the only other Red Sox players to drive in at least 40 in a month.

With 32 RBIs already and six games remaining against two of the worst pitching staffs in baseball (Orioles, Reds) before the calendar turns to June, Story could legitimately challenge all of the above.

These stats illustrate just how good Trevor Story has been this month

His incredible month has boosted him to third in baseball in RBIs with 37, trailing only Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez (43) and Pete Alonso (41) of the Mets. He kept the good times rolling in Thursday’s 16-7 demolition of the White Sox with yet another home run — his ninth this month and seventh in the last week — and four more RBIs.

Since this one-man blitzkrieg started last Thursday with a three-homer game vs. the Mariners, Story is hitting .345 with seven homers and 21 RBIs in just seven games.

Needless to say, that kind of production is not sustainable, but it does point to the type of player the Red Sox expected when they signed him for six years and $140 million this winter.

“It’s cool to see,” manager Alex Cora told reporters in Chicago. “This is the player we envisioned.”

Story’s emergence has helped transform the Red Sox offense from the organization’s greatest source of frustration to its greatest strength, seemingly overnight. Even though the second baseman is actually only hitting .238 this month and .232 overall, it seems like every time he steps to the plate he’s staring at multiple baserunners, and he knows what to do from there.

“I really feel like every time I go to hit, there’s one or two guys on,” he told reporters, including Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. “So that’s a credit to everyone giving me a chance, that opportunity to drive them in. There have been great at-bats I feel like for the past two weeks from up and down the lineup. It’s just been a group effort.”

Story knows improbable hot streaks. He homered in his first four games with the Rockies in 2016, a first in baseball history. But nothing compares to the run he’s on right now, which could soon put him in the Red Sox record books.

“Times like this are rare,” Story said in Chicago. “Great feelings thinking about that time, but trying to just live in the moment and have good at-bats when I can.”