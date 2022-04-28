Trevor Noah’s ‘The Tipping Point’ Doc Series Lands At MSNBC – The Hamden Journal

MSNBC Films has boarded Trevor Noah’s documentary series The Tipping Point and will air on it on its linear news channel and Peacock this fall.

The series brings together a number of independent films about tipping points that created significant changes in the world from directors and executive producers such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Angelina Jolie and Kat Graham.

The Tipping Point is produced by Time Studios, Noah’s Day Zero, Sugar23, and P&G Studios.

Films also come from the likes of Orlando Von Einsiedel, Sam Feder and Daresha Kyi.

Topics include: How is the growing American political divide-fueled by partisan television and disinformation–threatening to upend our time-honored democracy? How is voting legislation currently being introduced in states nationwide threatening to disenfranchise millions of voters? How have the growing number of internally displaced people–partnered with burgeoning anti-immigrant sentiments-created a condition of crisis around the globe?

The series is exec produced by MSNBC’s Rashida Jones and Amanda Spain, Michael Sugar, Ashley Zalta and David Hillman for Sugar23, Ian Orefice, Alexa Conway and Loren Hammonds for Time Studios and Trevor Noah and Sanaz Yamin for Day Zero Productions. P&G Studios’ Carrie Rathod, Marc Pritchard, and Kimberly Doebereiner also exec produce alongside Norman Aladjem and Derek Van Pelt of Mainstay Entertainment, while Elizabeth Waller is showrunner and executive producer.

Trevor Noah said, “I always felt MSNBC would be the perfect fit for this unique series. They’re not afraid to take a deeper dive beyond the headlines to look at the stories in a more nuanced and holistic way and that is what I wanted for this series, a home that would allow us to take risks, dig deep and tell meaningful stories that can help inform and inspire.”

Rashida Jones, President, MSNBC added, “We are thrilled to be the home for this exciting series that brings Trevor’s incredible vision to life. This partnership between MSNBC Films and the remarkable teams at Day Zero, Time Studios and Sugar 23 allows us to examine important moments in our history and explore a path forward.”