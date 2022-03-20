Trevor Noah Weighs In on Kanye West's Grammys and Instagram Bans: 'Counsel ... Not Cancel'

Trevor Noah and Kanye West

Rich Fury/Getty; Ronald Martinez/Getty

Trevor Noah has more to say about Kanye West.

Shortly after the rapper, 44, was banned for 24 hours from Instagram and then removed from a lineup of Grammy Awards performers at this year’s ceremony, the comedian, 38, re-entered the conversation on social media.

“I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye,” the Grammys host wrote on Twitter Sunday morning.

The most recent instance of West’s social media activity was a racial slur left on Noah’s Instagram page, according to TMZ. West took aim at the Daily Show star after he commented at length on the Donda artist’s split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and how the rapper has treated her amid their divorce.

In his initial remarks, which aired Tuesday night, Noah said, “Over time, Kanye has become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back.”

While he acknowledged that “when it started, it was, some would say ‘romantic,'” Noah then brought up several more recent examples he described as troublesome, such as West’s music video for “Eazy” in which a claymation likeness of Pete Davidson — Kardashian’s current boyfriend — was buried alive.

The Comedy Central host added of the “escalating” situation, “There’s an element of a woman saying to her ex, ‘Hey, please leave me alone.’ “

Kim Kardashian Trevor Noah Kanye West

Pierre Suu/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty; J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

“It touches on something that is more sensitive and more serious than people would like to admit,” Noah said. “I see a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything.”

“You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous,” he shared, “but what she’s going through is terrifying to watch. And it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave [toxic relationships].”

Noah added, “What we’re seeing here is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her.”

Days after West’s ban from Instagram, the “Stronger” musician was then prohibited from performing at next month’s Grammy Awards, his rep previously confirmed to PEOPLE. The decision to prevent West from taking the stage at the awards show was made due to his “concerning online behavior.”

According to The Blast, which was first to report the news, West’s latest online antics involving Noah were a factor in the decision-making process.

West is nominated for five Grammys this year, four of which are for his work on his 10th studio album Donda. West is also nominated for Album of the Year as a producer for Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero.

Trevor Noah will host the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, on CBS.