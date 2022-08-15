Trevor Noah Trump excuses FBI search classified documents

Reuters

Republicans push to see affidavit that justified FBI search of Trump’s home

A search warrant released last week after the unprecedented search showed that Trump had 11 sets of classified documents at his home, and that the Justice Department had probable cause to conduct the search based on possible Espionage Act violations. Republicans are calling for the disclosure of more detailed information that persuaded a federal judge to issue the search warrant, which may show sources of information and details about the nature of the documents and other classified information.