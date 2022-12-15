Trevor Noah To Return As Host For 2023 Grammy Awards – The Hamden Journal

Trevor Noah will return to host the Grammy Awards for his third consecutive year. Noah will serve as master of ceremonies for the the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, set for Feb. 5 at Los Angeles’ Cryto.com arena, the comedian announced Thursday via Billboard.

“I don’t think it’s normal to host it once, so I don’t have a great frame of reference for this,” he told Billboard in an interview. “It is thrilling. For me, it’s a cheat code because I’m a fan of almost all the people who are there.”

Beyoncé leads the field with nine nominations, including Album, Record and Song of the Year. bKendrick Lamar follows with eight noms, and Adele and Brandi Carlile tied for third with seven apiece.

In June, the Recording Academy announced five new award categories, including Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical) and Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media. The Grammys entry and voting processes also have been updated to include a rule that ups the minimum new content for album eligibility from 50% to 75%.

A final round of voting began on Dec. 14 and runs through Jan. 4, 2023. 2023. The 65th Grammy Awards will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Noah has a busy few months ahead on the heels of his exit from The Daily Show. In January Noah will launch his Off the Record world tour with shows planned in 28 U.S. cities, as well as stops in Europe and his native South Africa.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are executive producers, with Kapoor also serving as showrunner.