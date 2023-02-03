Trevor Noah Talks With James Corden About Life Without A Desk In Walk-In Cameo – The Hamden Journal

James Corden faced a dilemma on Thursday’s edition of “The Late Late Show” just before a segment titled “Side Effects May Include.”

“If only there was someone who could help me with this bit. I sort of need somebody who has experience reading a teleprompter, someone who has experience sitting behind a desk,” Corden said.

Enter Trevor Noah, an unannounced but welcome guest, who arrived to the rescue.

After a hug, Corden got right to the question on everyone’s mind: How does Noah feel about life after “The Daily Show,” which he left last year. How does it feel to be behind a desk again? “Stifling,” Noah remarked, grinning.

Corden himself faces an exit in the coming months, having announced that he’s ending his tenure with the show before summer of this year. Naturally, that was the major topic of discussion. Noah jokingly said his departure was “the worst mistake I ever made,” but then quickly added, “It’s amazing.”

“Everything comes to an end in life. Every journey has to come to its conclusion,” Noah said, looking back on his decision to leave his Comedy Central show. “There’s always going to be the moments that you miss. Anything you enjoy doing well you’re going to miss certain elements of it. And then there are going to be new parts of life you discover: things you didn’t know you could do, things that you didn’t know that you wanted to do, waking up with your mind in almost a completely different dimension in a strange way.”

The best part?

“Now I read the news when I want to read the news,” Noah said. “So now I’ll be like, ‘Oh, maybe I won’t read it in the morning. Maybe I’ll read it in the afternoon.’ Sometimes I read two days of news in one day, I skip one day. And you might ask me something and be like, ‘Hey have you heard about that?’ And I’ve been like, ‘No I haven’t but in a week maybe I will have.’”

