Trevor Noah Sets Date For ‘The Daily Show’ Exit – The Hamden Journal

Trevor Noah has set his exit date.

The Daily Show host will end his time in the hot-seat on Thursday December 8.

It comes after the comedian surprised everyone, including his Paramount Global boss Chris McCarthy and his colleagues, after announcing his departure during an afternoon taping on September 29.

Noah shocked late-night fans by announcing that he was leaving the Comedy Central series but it was clear that a plan hadn’t been formulated with no exit date announced last month.

That has finally been worked out and he’s now got a couple of months left hosting the show.

The Daily Show will return in January on Tuesday January 17 with the company saying that “additional details” will be forthcoming. Whether ViacomCBS will have found a permanent new host by then is unclear or whether one of his trusted correspondents – Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan or Roy Wood Jr – will fill in until they name a new host.

The show will host a “celebratory look back at his greatest moments” from December 5.

The move means that Noah will be in Atlanta with his gang to cover the midterm elections, where the show is going on the road.

Noah exec produces the show alongside showrunner Jen Flanz and Jill Katz.

“Chris [McCarthy] has been an amazing leader and partner who has helped me realize my dream of working not just in front of the camera, but also behind the scenes, producing content which now airs across the Paramount family,” said Trevor Noah. “I’m truly excited to see what the future holds.”

“Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on The Daily Show and we’re grateful for his creative partnership over the past seven years,” added Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.