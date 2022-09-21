Trevor Noah Praises Podcast & Prosecutor In Adnan Syed Release – The Hamden Journal

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah took note of the latest developments in the Serial case – the overturning of the conviction of Adnan Syed – joking about the popularity of podcasts before turning serious about the role of true justice in the justice system.

“I find it weird that America confuses fixing a mistake with a happy ending,” Noah said before providing a few comic examples – “Good news! We took the pink slime out of the meat.”

Facetiously adding that podcasts should become part of the justice system – replacing juries with podcasts listeners who then vote on guilt or innocence – Noah then credited not only Serial for Syed’s release from prison after 22 years behind bars, but the Baltimore prosecutor (a former public defender) who reviewed the case and found the original conviction lacking.

“That prosecutor dug through the case files deeper than she had to and found all sorts of problems with the original prosecution,” he said, adding that the prosecutor didn’t have to go the extra mile in requesting the vacating of Syed’s conviction. “But she said, no, if we’re going to put somebody in prison, it has to be without any doubt.”

“That’s the difference between a justice system that wants justice versus a system that just wants to put people in prison.”

Watch the segment above.