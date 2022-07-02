Trevor Noah Nails The Most Absurd Part Of Supreme Court’s EPA Decision

KIRO

Washington justices blast racist questioning by prosecutor

The Washington Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously overturned a man’s conviction for assaulting police officers, blasting a series of racist remarks by the prosecutor who handled the case. During jury selection in the trial against Joseph Zamora, Garth Dano, who was then the elected prosecutor in central Washington’s Grant County, repeatedly asked prospective jurors how they felt about illegal immigration, border security and crimes committed by illegal immigrants — even though Zamora was a U.S. citizen and the case had nothing to do with those topics. The questions invoked racist stereotypes that violated Zamora’s right to a fair trial, the justices said.