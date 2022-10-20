Trevor Noah Heads To Netflix With Latest Stand-Up Special – The Hamden Journal

Trevor Noah is launching his latest stand-up special on Netflix.

The comedian, who is exiting Comedy Central’s The Daily Show in December after seven years, will launch I Wish You Would on November 22.

The special was filmed at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada – the venue that he played at the day after revealing his news.

It is his third stand-up on the streamer after 2018’s Son of Patricia and 2017’s Afraid Of The Dark.

In I Wish You Would, Noah shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry.

David Paul Meyer directs and Noah exec produces alongside Bob Bain, Norm Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin of Day Zero Productions.