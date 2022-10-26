Trevor Noah Exposes ‘MAGA Alien’ Kari Lake For 1 ‘Particularly S**tty’ Betrayal

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah said Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, is “almost not the same person” she was just a few years ago.

Lake, once a popular newscaster in Phoenix, was a donor to President Barack Obama’s campaign before embracing Republican Donald Trump and far-right conspiracy theories. She also had reportedly attended “countless” drag shows and even publicly said a drag queen friend gave her makeup tips, but then attacked drag queens as part of her campaign.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if we found out that the real Kari Lake is locked up in a basement somewhere while this MAGA alien pretends to be her,” Noah said, adding:

“This is a bigger transformation than the drag queens that she suddenly hates. Which, by the way, is particularly shitty. It’s already horrible to turn on any friend, but betraying the one who taught you how to get your contouring on point? That is unforgivable!”

