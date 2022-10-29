Trevor Noah Claims “Misunderstood” On Comments About UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak – The Hamden Journal

Trevor Noah is saying that his comments that “some people” oppose Rishi Sunak’s appointment as UK Prime Minister based on race is accurate.

Noah’s comments on The Daily Show raised the hackles on several sectors of society, most notably commentator Piers Morgan.

Noah indicated that Sunak’s appointment created a backlash based on skin color. Sunak is a UK native, born in the UK to parents who came to the country from India. Many took the Noah comments as a blanket indictment of everyone in the UK, failing to parse the “some people” part.

Sunak is the UK’s first Hindu PM and its first of Asian heritage. He is also the youngest in more than 200 years.

In a video posted on Twitter from The Daily Show, the South African comedian, 38, alleged there were people saying “Now the Indians are going to take over Great Britain’.”

Morgan was one of the loudest rebutters of that statement, claiming Noah was “falsely portraying Britain as a racist country.”

That started a back and forth.

“I wasn’t saying ”The entire UK is racist,’ ” Noah claimed. “I was responding to the racists who don’t want Rishi as PM because of his race… That’s why I said, ‘Some people.’ ”

Morgan wasn’t buying it. “No, you c’mon Trevor… there was no ”backlash” in the UK to Rishi Sunak becoming PM because of his heritage. You made that up to create a racism narrative that simply didn’t happen… and we Brits are bored of US media (& disingenuous duchesses) making us out to be a bunch or racists.”