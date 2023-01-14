Trevor Lawrence’s 1st playoff pass picked off, and he throws another few plays later

Trevor Lawrence is probably going to play in many playoff games. It’s hard to imagine any of the others starting as poorly as his first postseason game.

Lawrence threw an interception on the first pass of his playoff career. It was batted at the line, batted again by defensive end Joey Bosa and intercepted by linebacker Drue Tranquill. The Chargers scored a touchdown two plays later and led 7-0 less than two minutes into Saturday night’s AFC wild-card playoff game.

Lawrence came right back and drove the Jaguars into Chargers territory. The Jaguars decided to go for it on fourth-and-7 rather than try a 51-yard field goal, and Lawrence threw another pick. There was some contact between cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. against intended receiver Zay Jones, but no flag was thrown. Jones was late to turn around, and Samuel picked off Lawrence’s pass. Jones and Lawrence gestured toward the officials and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson argued about the no call, but it didn’t change anything.

Lawrence played very well at the end of his second NFL season. It’s not like he hasn’t been in big games before, having beaten Alabama in a college national championship game. There was a little bit of bad luck involved in his horrible start. But the first five minutes of Lawrence’s playoff debut couldn’t have been worse.