Trevor Lawrence hurt, Jacksonville Jaguars trail at half at Detroit Lions

The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to the Midwest for Week 13 in the 2022 NFL season, taking on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in a 1 p.m. Sunday kickoff.

The Jaguars are entering after one of their most thrilling recent games, rallying to defeat the Baltimore Ravens on a two-minute drill commanded by Trevor Lawrence followed by a game-winning two-point conversion to Zay Jones. That lifted the Jags to 4-7 in the AFC South, and they could surpass the Indianapolis Colts for second place with a victory Sunday. The health of Travis Etienne will be closely monitored.

The Lions will enter with three days of extra rest. They haven’t taken the field since the traditional Thanksgiving home game, a 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills that halted Detroit’s winning streak at three games. Running back Jamaal Williams has rushed for 13 touchdowns this year for the Lions (4-7), who are second in the NFC North but stand five games behind the Minnesota Vikings. Today is also the long-expected debut of rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams.

The Lions lead the all-time series 4-3, and the Jaguars have only one win in Detroit (in 2008, a 38-14 scoreline) in franchise history.

‘One-game mentality’: Jaguars look to handle business on the road against Detroit Lions

Jaguars vs. Lions: Could an offensive shoot-out be in the works at Ford Field?

Week 13 staff predictions: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions

A Twitter List by jtullypbp

2:33 p.m. | Trevor Lawrence walks off under own power

Some good news: Trevor Lawrence was able to walk to the locker room without assistance after that sack. No official word yet on the injury.

2:31 p.m. | HALFTIME: Lions 23, Jaguars 6

The score is only a tiny part of the story for the Jaguars. What is the status of Trevor Lawrence, who was twisted around awkwardly on that James Houston sack to end the half?

2:30 p.m. | Trevor Lawrence down injured after sack

This is not good.

Doug Pederson and the trainers are out on the field after Trevor Lawrence was sacked by James Houston. The second-quarter clock expired on the play.

Story continues

2:25 p.m. | Field goal: Lions add another kick before break

There’s a lot to work on at halftime for the Jaguars. Jared Goff, who is already above 200 yards on the afternoon, led the Lions on another long march. Travon Walker and Chad Muma combined on a sack, ending the drive, but Michael Badgley converted yet another Detroit field goal.

Lions 23, Jaguars 6, 0:31 2nd.

2:13 p.m. | Field goal: Riley Patterson converts for Jaguars

The Jaguars are looking a bit better but still haven’t found the end zone. Drops are a problem, too. Zay Jones failed to hang on to a crossing pass for the third time today.

Trevor Lawrence advanced the Jags inside the 30 with a crisp downfield pass to Christian Kirk, but then missed while looking deep for Kirk on third down. So the Jags summoned Riley Patterson for a 42-yard attempt to make it a two-score game.

Lions 20, Jaguars 6, 4:15 2nd.

2:03 p.m. | Field goal: Lions extend edge with another Michael Badgley kick

A nice start continues for Detroit quarterback Jared Goff. He led the Lions up the field with a string of short passes inside the Jacksonville 30. But rookie Chad Muma picked up a sack on Goff on third down after the QB somehow escaped from Travon Walker, and on came Michael Badgley for a 47-yard field goal and another

Lions 20, Jaguars 3, 6:57 2nd.

1:56 p.m. | Jaguars go three-and-out

The Jaguars’ offense sputtered on that short possession, including an incomplete pass on first down and a throw that got batted down in the line. That means a quick punt.

1:50 p.m. | Field goal Lions: Michael Badgley on target from 45

Jared Goff continues to keep this Detroit offense moving. The Lions advanced into Jaguars territory quickly, thanks in large part to a pass to D’Andre Swift in the flat for a gain of 20-plus.

But the Jaguars kept them out of the end zone, after a Justin Jackson drop and a hurry on third down from Foye Oluokun that forced Goff into an incompletion. The Lions called for kicker Michael Badgley, who converted from 45 yards.

Lions 17, Jaguars 3, 12:39 2nd.

1:38 p.m. | End of first quarter: Lions 14, Jaguars 3

Not a great start for the Jaguars.

1:35 p.m. | Jaguars punt after drive ends near midfield

Another Jaguars drive breaks down. The Jags advanced across midfield after a pass from Trevor Lawrence to Christian Kirk, but Detroit’s Malcolm Rodriguez tackled Travis Etienne in the open field on second down and an Etienne rush on third down went nowhere.

Doug Pederson is noted for his fourth-down calls, but he didn’t elect to gamble here. Logan Cooke’s punt pushed the Lions back to their own 15.

1:26 p.m. | Touchdown Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown extends Detroit edge

Not so long ago, Jaguars fans would’ve cheered that play. But not in 2022.

D.J. Chark, a Jaguar from 2018 to 2021, got deep behind cornerback Tevaughn Campbell for a 41-yard catch from Jared Goff. That led to another Detroit score, a 10-yard toss from Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown. It’s a rough start for the Jaguars on both sides of the ball in the Motor City.

Lions 14, Jaguars 3, 4:04 1st.

1:20 p.m. | Field goal: Riley Patterson puts Jaguars on board

That’s the kind of throw Jaguars fans are hoping to see more from Trevor Lawrence. The second-year quarterback fired a rocket to Christian Kirk for a gain of 37 yards into Detroit territory.

From there, Jamal Agnew converted a fourth down with a sweep and Lawrence advanced inside the red zone on a pair of screens. But Zay Jones dropped a potential touchdown on third down, leading to a Riley Patterson field goal from 31 yards.

Lions 7, Jaguars 3, 7:42 1st.

1:10 p.m. | Touchdown: Jamaal Williams, Lions punish Jags turnover

The Lions made that turnover pay off.

Detroit drove down inside the red zone, with help from a wild juggling grab by Amon-Ra St. Brown to advance to the 1. Then, Jamaal Williams plowed into the end zone. The Jaguars are opening this one in an early hole.

Lions 7, Jaguars 0, 10:55 1st.

1:04 p.m. | Fumble: Jaguars lose ball two plays in

Definitely not the start that the Jaguars have in mind.

Detroit’s DeShon Elliott ripped the ball away from Travis Etienne and the Lions recovered, with former Gator Alex Anzalone pouncing on the loose ball in the pile. Jared Goff and the Lions take possession inside the Jacksonville 40.

1 p.m. | Jaguars to receive opening kick

It’s coin toss time. Detroit won the toss and deferred, so Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville offense will start with the football.

12:50 p.m. | ‘Nothing bothers them’: How the Jaguars remain steady through turbulent, ‘strange’ season

When the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in dramatic fashion, the team’s locker room was bursting with excitement, but not as though they’d won the Super Bowl, only excitement that ought to be heard after a thrilling victory. | Read more –-Demetrius Harvey

12:40 p.m. | Gene Frenette: Jaguars are playoffs long shot, but historic ’96 team showed anything is possible

The 2022 Jaguars, also 4-7 heading into Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, are a little different from the 1996 team. Postseason thoughts — crazy as it might sound at this time — do creep into their minds.

That’s because first-year head coach Doug Pederson has wired them to think that way. It’s a byproduct of the culture he has fostered from the moment he took the job. | Read more –Gene Frenette

12:30 p.m. | Times-Union staff predictions for Jaguars-Lions

See what the Times-Union sports staff is expecting for the Jaguars’ game in Detroit on Sunday. | Read more –-The Times-Union

12:10 p.m. | It’s all about the shoes — and charity: Jaguars unveil player footwear for ‘My Cause My Cleats’

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be supporting the elimination of poverty in Jacksonville. Linebacker Chad Muma, speaking from personal experience, will be all-in for the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

The Jaguars and the rest of the NFL will be participating in the NFL’s annual “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign. On Sunday, NFL players, coaches and staff will wear cleats and shoes honoring charities and organizations that they support. | Read more –-Garry Smits

12 p.m. | Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson linked by draft

From the moment the Jaguars were set to receive the top overall pick at the 2022 NFL Draft, speculation was former Michigan player Aidan Hutchison would be their selection.

Hutchinson spent most of the pre-draft process as the front runner before Travon Walker emerged and was eventually selected by Jacksonville with the first pick in April’s draft. Now, the Jaguars and Walker will take on Hutchinson, a player who will forever be tied to Jacksonville because of their decision. | Read more –-Juston Lewis

11:50 a.m. | Trevor’s numbers game: Recent hot streak puts Jags’ quarterback on fast track for team records

With Trevor Lawrence’s resurgence in the past three games — if it continues — the Jaguars’ second-year quarterback will be in a position to threaten many of the team’s single-season passing records.

Some of them date back as long as a quarter-century. Others are more than 10 years old. | Read more –-Garry Smits

11:35 a.m. | Andre Cisco among Jaguars’ inactives

The Jaguars will have to play without safety Andre Cisco against the Lions, after he was declared inactive Sunday. The other inactive Jags are linebacker De’Shaan Dixon, running back Darrell Henderson, cornerback Tre Herndon and receiver Kendric Pryor.

11:30 a.m. | ‘One-game mentality’: Jaguars look to handle business on the road against Detroit Lions

This Sunday will be another opportunity for the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) to prove not only to themselves but the entire league, that they’re not going away after winning as an underdog against the Baltimore Ravens last week. | Read more –-Demetrius Harvey

11:20 a.m. | Jaguars RB Travis Etienne expected to play

On Friday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson stated that Etienne is “good to go,” after suffering a foot sprain to his surgically-repaired left foot during Sunday’s 28-27 victory over the Detroit Lions. | Read more –-Demetrius Harvey

11:10 a.m. | Jaguars Fan Friday for Jags-Lions game

What’s on the minds of Jaguars fans entering Sunday in Detroit? The Times-Union tackles the weekly questions. | Read more –-Demetrius Harvey

11 a.m. | Jaguars vs. Lions: Could an offensive shoot-out be in the works at Ford Field?

The NFC losing streak for the Jags has reached 19 games. The last time they beat an NFC team was the opening game of the 2018 season, a 25-10 victory over the New York Giants. The Jaguars have lost to Washington, Philadelphia and the Giants so far this season. They’re trying to stop that skid Sunday. | Read more –-Garry Smits

What time do the Jaguars play today?

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, December 4

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Jaguars game today

TV: FOX (in select markets), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL+ (7-day free trial)

Jaguars radio station: How can I listen to Jags vs. Lions?

Radio: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM, 99.9 FM, SiriusXM Channel 383

Online radio: 1010xl.com, TuneIn, SiriusXM.com (Channel 814)

What’s the latest betting line for Jaguars vs. Lions?

Jacksonville is a 1.5-point favorite over Detroit, according to Tipico, the oddsmaker for USA TODAY. The over-under is 51.5 points.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions game score, live updates