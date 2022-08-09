Trevon Diggs quits social media, living next to training camp, plus good news for Gallup?

Public practices in Oxnard are winding down as the offseason heats up. Several Cowboys made their way back to the field on Monday, even as a couple players sat out with various ailments. There’s a glimmer of hope that one playmaker is closer to a comeback than previously thought, and the team is opening up the competition at one key position with a quartet of tryouts. The team’s defensive coordinator shows his work ethic, and a superstar’s young son steals the show at a press conference.

Cowboys injury update: Safety Jayron Kearse, LB Luke Gifford miss practice Monday :: Dallas Morning News

Kearse missed Monday’s session with a back issue, and linebacker Luke Gifford is dealing with a groin injury. Tight end Jake Ferguson was back at work after a hamstring problem; Jeremy Sprinkle remains sidelined due to his Achilles. Michael Gallup seems to be progressing in his ACL rehab.

Are Cowboys hinting that Michael Gallup will play sooner than later? :: 105.3 The Fan

Some fans think Cowboys management isn’t worried enough about replacing Gallup as he recovers from his ACL tear. Bryan Broaddus thinks that could be a hint that the wideout is actually further along in his rehab than the public knows. “If that’s the confidence you have, that’s kind of telling me that maybe Michael Gallup is not going to miss four games,” Broaddus said.

RB Rico Dowdle out of COVID quarantine, back on field Monday :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

RB coach: No. 3 back will have sizable role in 2022 :: The Mothership

Not only does Skip Peete say that both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard will be put to maximum use in the 2022 offense, he also maintains that the guy right behind them on the depth chart will be heavily involved as well. Right now, it’s Rico Dowdle. But Malik Davis and Aaron Shampklin are pushing, too, knowing a golden opportunity is up for grabs. “It’s going to be a guy that will probably play a little more than the typical third back would play.”

Report: Cowboys to work out new kickers, including Brett Maher :: Cowboys Wire

Matt Ammendola made 13 of 19 field goals last season for the Jets. Cole Murphy kicked for the USFL’s Michigan Panthers and connected on a 60-yarder this season. JJ Molson spent 2021 on Green Bay’s practice squad. But the most familiar name belongs to Brett Maher, who hit two 62-yarders and a 63-yard field bomb in two previous seasons with the Cowboys. All four will get a tryout to possibly compete with Jonathan Garibay and Lirim Hajrulllahu at this year’s training camp.

Son of Trevon Diggs steals the show (again) at Cowboys training camp :: Jori Epstein (Twitter)

Trevon Diggs gets off social media to eliminate “toxic” noise :: ProFootballTalk

The cornerback shut down his social media accounts after internet trolls roasted him over a series of practice clips, of specific drills actually designed to favor wide receivers. “It’s toxic, Diggs said. “I can’t reply to everybody. So I’d rather say nothing at all; just perform on the field.”

Boosting Brown: McCarthy says Cowboys CB ‘should get more love’ :: Cowboys Wire

Anthony Brown is more than the guy who was called for pass interference four times against the Raiders on Thanksgiving. In fact, he drew just one flag the rest of the season. Head coach Mike McCarthy raved about the veteran entering his seventh year, saying Brown has had his “best camp” since McCarthy came aboard. If he’s under the radar, Brown says he’s “used to it” at this stage of his career.

Dan Quinn not shy about doing grunt work at Monday practice :: Todd Archer (Twitter)

‘Million-dollar view’: Cowboys camp means backyard football for new Oxnard neighborhood :: Dallas Morning News

Having the Cowboys’ training camp take place in your literal backyard seems like a dream come true for fans. For most of the residents of the homes that actually overlook the fields in Oxnard, it is. Although a few complain about the noise or a temporary loss of wi-fi strength when the team moves in, most residents enjoy having the players as temporary neighbors, even if it comes with unwritten rules like not shooting video of practices.

Randy Gregory won’t play in Cowboys-Broncos preseason game :: Inside the Star

The Cowboys’ first preseason game of 2022 on Saturday won’t include the former Dallas defensive end lining up against his old mates. Gregory remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he recovers from shoulder surgery, although the Broncos hope to have him ready for Week 1 of their regular season.

Cowboys announce 2 Frisco practices open to public :: Cowboys Wire

Following training camp and visits to Denver and Los Angeles, the Cowboys will come home, where they’ll open two practice sessions to the public. Fans are invited to The Star in Frisco for sessions on Aug. 23-24. The first evening will be preceded by an opening ceremony, featuring remarks from owner Jerry Jones.

Parcells: The Tom Landry Rule and putting a roster together :: The 33rd Team

The Hall of Fame coach shares what he learned from Coach Landry about giving rookies the benefit of the doubt in their first year but needing to see something in their second season. He also discusses building a roster and the importance of taking a “free look” at any first-round draft pick who suddenly becomes available, even if the player isn’t able to contribute right away. It’s a strategy that brought Marc Colombo to the Cowboys and rejuvenated his career.

