Trespassing case against Stephen Colbert staffers dropped

A group of staffers for Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” won’t be prosecuted after they were charged with illegally entering a congressional building last month, officials announced Monday.

The decision by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia not to prosecute the nine employees, who were charged with unlawful entry following the June 16 ordeal, was revealed by the US Capitol Police.

“We respect the decision that office has made,” the Capitol Police said in a statement.

The “Late Show” associates were found by Capitol Police officers inside the Longworth House Office Building, which houses offices for members of the House of Representatives, the department told The Post in a statement last month.

Capitol police said the staffers were told several times they needed to remain with a staff escort on the federal property and didn’t follow those instructions.

Comedian Robert Smigel performs as Triumph the Insult Comic Dog in the hallways while the House committee investigating the Capitol riot holds a hearing June 16. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Stephen Colbert joked that his staffers committed “first-degree puppetry.” Noam Galai/Getty Images

Days after the incident, Colbert addressed the arrests on his show, joking that the staffers committed “first-degree puppetry.”

“The Capitol Police were just doing their job, my staff was just doing their job, everyone was very professional, everyone was very calm,” Colbert said. “My staffers were detained, processed and released. A very unpleasant experience for my staff.”