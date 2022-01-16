Trent Williams, Azeez Al-Shaair available

Williams, Al-Shaair both active for 49ers-Cowboys game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After battling back and earning a playoff spot, the 49ers will be close to full strength for Sunday’s NFC Wild Card Game.

Both left tackle Trent Williams and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair are active and will play against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Williams missed last week’s regular-season finale against the Rams with an elbow injury, but he fully participated in practice Friday. Al-Shaair last played in the Dec. 23 loss at Tennessee, and had been listed as questionable for the playoff game because of a knee injury.

Linebacker Marcell Harris (Achilles) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee) will not play Sunday after being listed as questionable. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky, who also had been listed as questionable after sustaining a concussion last week, is active after he fully participated in practice Friday.

On the Cowboys’ side, defensive back Keanu Neal will not play as he deals with chest and elbow injuries.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 1:30 p.m. PT.