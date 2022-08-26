Trent Brown posts interesting tweet ahead of Patriots-Raiders preseason finale

Trent Brown posts interesting tweet ahead of Pats-Raiders game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With the understanding that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, it’s fair to wonder how Trent Brown’s week has gone.

The Patriots’ starting left tackle, who spent two seasons with the Raiders in 2019 and 2020, squared off against his former squad in joint practices this week and will face his old mates Friday night in New England’s preseason finale at Allegiant Stadium.

But on the morning of Friday’s game, Brown sent a tweet that didn’t exactly broadcast excitement.

First, a necessary disclaimer: This tweet could have nothing to do with football. Maybe this is just a song lyric Brown likes. Who knows?

If you’re into speculating, though, here’s some context: Brown hasn’t had a very enjoyable preseason. Our Phil Perry reported that the Patriots weren’t happy with Brown’s effort level during last week’s joint practices with the Carolina Panthers, which may have led to him not playing in the team’s second preseason game.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi also noted that the 2019 Pro Bowler has struggled at times in team periods during the preseason, and that Brown may feel undervalued after the team moved him from right tackle to left tackle after he signed a two-year, $13 million contract with the team in March.

Brown arguably is the Patriots’ most talented offensive lineman and is in charge of protecting Mac Jones’ blindside in the quarterback’s second season, so New England will need the best version of the eight-year veteran if the offense wants to find success.

Here’s hoping Brown is just tired of the glitz and glamor of Vegas and eager to start preparing for the Patriots’ Sept. 11 season opener against the Miami Dolphins.