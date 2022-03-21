Trent Brown agrees to two-year contract with Patriots, per agent

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Trent Brown returning to Patriots on two-year deal, per agent originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have already lost two starting offensive linemen this offseason, but they won’t lose a third.

Trent Brown has agreed to a two-year contract with the Patriots in free agency, his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday.

New England let Brown explore his options as a free agent, and the 28-year-old reportedly was courted hard by the Seattle Seahawks, who hosted him for a visit last week. But the Patriots reportedly told Brown to circle back with them before making a final decision, and it appears the team convinced him to re-up with New England.

That’s great news for the Patriots: While he’s missed 19 games over the last two seasons, Brown is an excellent offensive tackle (when healthy) who will provide extra security for second-year quarterback Mac Jones.

With Brown back in the fold and Shaq Mason (trade) and Ted Karras (free agency) no longer on the roster, the Patriots’ starting offensive line could project like this:

Left tackle: Isaiah Wynn

Left guard: James Ferentz

Center: David Andrews

Right guard: Michael Onwenu

Right tackle: Trent Brown

New England still could use more offensive line depth, particularly in the interior. But Brown’s return is a positive development for the Patriots as they try to play catch-up in free agency.