Trees fall into gallery at Augusta National; no injuries reported

AUGUSTA, Ga. — As high winds blew through Augusta National on Friday afternoon during the second round of the Masters, two pine trees came down beside the 17th tee box. The trees fell into the gallery, but there were no injuries, according to multiple eye witnesses.

“Miraculously,” according to one eyewitness.

Augusta National Golf Club later confirmed the news of no injuries.

A tree falls near the 17th tee at Augusta National. (Masters)

Prior to the tree falling, pine cones began falling from the tree, prompting some in the gallery to look up, according to the Augusta Chronicle.

“You could hear it cracking and everyone ran like hell,” one eyewitness told Yahoo Sports. “It’s what you do.”

Two fans crouched with hands over their heads as the trees fell around them, according to another eye witness.

Smashed chairs were visible as security guards kept patrons away from the damage.

Patrons move away from trees that blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Play was suspended all over the course for the second time on Friday at 4:22 p.m. ET, and the grounds were evacuated.

A security guard moves patrons away from trees that blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)