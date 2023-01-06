Treasury yields plummet after signs of broadening weakness in economy

Friday’s raft of U.S. economic data produced a cascading drop in rates across the Treasury market, pushing the policy-sensitive 2-year and benchmark 10-year yields to their lowest levels of the new year.

which moves in coordination with expectations around the path of Federal Reserve policy, plummeted 19.1 basis points to below 4.3% after December’s U.S. jobs report included signs of slowing wage growth. The 10-year rate

reacted about 90 minutes later, dropping below 3.6% after a barometer of U.S. business conditions at service-oriented companies sank last month. Those moves were then followed by the 30-year rate

falling to almost 3.7%.

Taken together, Friday’s data gave the financial market reasons to hope that disinflationary forces are on the horizon and the world’s largest economy is slowing by enough that the Fed can shift away from its focus on combating inflation through rate hikes. The 2-year yield scored its biggest one-day drop since Nov. 10 and fell to its lowest level since Dec. 21. Meanwhile, fed funds futures traders boosted their expectations for smaller-than-usual, 25-basis-point rate hikes in February and March — as well as for rate cuts toward the end of this year — though the market and policy makers have long been at odds over the appropriate direction of monetary policy.