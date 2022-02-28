The Hamden Journal

Treasury bars Americans from dealing with Russian Central Bank

​The Treasury Department announced Monday ​that Americans are prohibited from engaging in any transactions with Russia’s Central Bank while freezing the financial institution’s assets in the US, dealing another blow to the Russian economy that has already seen the value of its currency plummet. ​

The latest round of sanctions targeted the Central Bank, Russia’s National Wealth Fund and Moscow’s Ministry of Finance “to prevent Putin’s regime from raising capital to fund its invasion of Ukraine and other priorities,” the department said in a statement. 

The department also announced that it had slapped sanctions on the Russian Direct Investment Fund, whose chief executive officer, Kirill Dmitriev, is a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

More than a half a million people had fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Thursday.
Refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
People stand in line to use an ATM money machine in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 27, 2022.
Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, second left, and Davyd Arakhamia, faction leader of the Servant of the People party in the Ukrainian Parliament, third right, attend the peace talks in Gomel region, Belarus, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
A senior Biden administration official said the sanctions were intended to “disarm” the Central Bank.

“The way we can do that, for example, is by preventing US, EU, UK persons from selling rubles to the Central Bank of Russia. That means very simply, the Russian Central Bank can’t support the ruble, full stop, and that means our sanctions will have much greater force,” the official said in a briefing about current and future penalties against the Russian government.

The official added that Moscow’s currency reserve — worth an estimated $600 billion before the invasion of Ukraine — is “only powerful if Putin can use it, and without being able to buy the Ruble from Western financial institutions, for example, Putin’s Central Bank will lose the ability to offset the impact of our sanctions.

President Joe Biden speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the National Space Centre construction site in Moscow on February 27, 2022.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivering an address in Kyiv.
Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov attends peace talks with the Russian delegation in the Gomel region, Belarus, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
“The ruble will fall even further, inflation will spike, and the Central Bank will be left defenseless​,” the administration official continued.

Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, European Union and others ​are participating in the sanctions against the central bank​, the White House said. ​​

The weight of the sanctions already put in place against other banks, Putin ​personally, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and individual oligarchs who make up the Russian leader’s inner circle, have sent shockwaves through the Russia economy, causing prices to soar and the ruble to tumble.​

A man walks past the Moscow's stock market building in downtown Moscow on February 28, 2022.
Russia’s central bank announced on February 28, 2022 it was raising its key interest rate to 20 percent from 9.5 percent.
Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov, third right, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, second right, Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky and other members of the delegations enter a hall for their peace talks in Gomel region, Belarus, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Smoke rises over the part of Ukraine's capital situated on the right bank of the Dnipro River in the morning on Sunday, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine.
Smoke rises over the part of Ukraine’s capital situated on the right bank of the Dnipro River.
Picture shows a view of a broken window which was destroyed in apartment building by recent shelling in Kyiv outskirts on February 28, 2022.
The ruble fell 30 percent against the US dollar early on Monday after the US and Western nations blocked some Russian banks from the SWIFT international banking system.

It recovered slightly later in the day.

Russians have been streaming to banks and ATMs to withdraw cash as the sanctions took effect, according to reports. 

And Moscow’s department of public transport has warned residents that they could have problems using Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay for their fares because of sanctions against Russian bank VTB, which handles payments for the city’s metro, buses and trams. 

Cars are stopped at a roadblock set by civil defensemen at a road leading to central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Picture shows a crater caused by recent shelling in Kyiv outskirts on February 28, 2022.
The UN human rights chief said on February 28, 2022 that at least 102 civilians, including seven children, had been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion five days ago.
A view of the cars which were destroyed by recent shelling in Kyiv outskirts on February 28, 2022.
The Central Bank on Monday was forced to raise its key interest rate to 20% from 9.5% to “offset increased risk of ruble depreciation and inflation,” it said in a statement.

In an effort to stave off further chaos, the Central Bank announced that the Moscow Stock Exchange would remain closed Monday due to the “developing situation.”

