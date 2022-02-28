Treasury bars Americans from dealing with Russian Central Bank

​The Treasury Department announced Monday ​that Americans are prohibited from engaging in any transactions with Russia’s Central Bank while freezing the financial institution’s assets in the US, dealing another blow to the Russian economy that has already seen the value of its currency plummet. ​

The latest round of sanctions targeted the Central Bank, Russia’s National Wealth Fund and Moscow’s Ministry of Finance “to prevent Putin’s regime from raising capital to fund its invasion of Ukraine and other priorities,” the department said in a statement.

The department also announced that it had slapped sanctions on the Russian Direct Investment Fund, whose chief executive officer, Kirill Dmitriev, is a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A senior Biden administration official said the sanctions were intended to “disarm” the Central Bank.

“The way we can do that, for example, is by preventing US, EU, UK persons from selling rubles to the Central Bank of Russia. That means very simply, the Russian Central Bank can’t support the ruble, full stop, and that means our sanctions will have much greater force,” the official said in a briefing about current and future penalties against the Russian government.

The official added that Moscow’s currency reserve — worth an estimated $600 billion before the invasion of Ukraine — is “only powerful if Putin can use it, and without being able to buy the Ruble from Western financial institutions, for example, Putin’s Central Bank will lose the ability to offset the impact of our sanctions.

“The ruble will fall even further, inflation will spike, and the Central Bank will be left defenseless​,” the administration official continued.

Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, European Union and others ​are participating in the sanctions against the central bank​, the White House said. ​​

The weight of the sanctions already put in place against other banks, Putin ​personally, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and individual oligarchs who make up the Russian leader’s inner circle, have sent shockwaves through the Russia economy, causing prices to soar and the ruble to tumble.​

The ruble fell 30 percent against the US dollar early on Monday after the US and Western nations blocked some Russian banks from the SWIFT international banking system.

It recovered slightly later in the day.

Russians have been streaming to banks and ATMs to withdraw cash as the sanctions took effect, according to reports.

And Moscow’s department of public transport has warned residents that they could have problems using Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay for their fares because of sanctions against Russian bank VTB, which handles payments for the city’s metro, buses and trams.

The Central Bank on Monday was forced to raise its key interest rate to 20% from 9.5% to “offset increased risk of ruble depreciation and inflation,” it said in a statement.

In an effort to stave off further chaos, the Central Bank announced that the Moscow Stock Exchange would remain closed Monday due to the “developing situation.”

