Treasuries Are Selling Off. Blame Powell's Comments on Half-Point Rate Hikes.

Treasuries Are Selling Off. Blame Powell’s Comments on Half-Point Rate Hikes.

by

Fed chief Jerome Powell, shown Monday at a conference in Washington, D.C., said ‘nothing’ would prevent the central bank from raising rates by a half-point at a coming meeting if needed.


Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Text size

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.