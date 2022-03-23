Trea Turner ($21 million), Rafael Devers ($11.2 million) beat deadline with new contracts

Facing a Tuesday deadline to reach terms on a new contract for the 2022 season and avoid arbitration, several MLB teams announced deals with their key young players.
The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to the deadline’s highest one-year contract when they struck a deal with shortstop Trea Turner for $21 million.
The Boston Red Sox also agreed with third baseman Rafael Devers at $11.2 million. And the Toronto Blue Jays secured the services of two of their top players, reaching a deal with outfielder Teoscar Hernandez for $10.65 million and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for $7.9 million.
The teams and players who were unable to reach an agreement before Tuesday’s deadline will have to submit separate salary figures to an arbitrator, who will choose between the offers.
One-year deals that were reached Tuesday include:
-
Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, $17.1 million
-
Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader, $11 million
-
New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo, $10.275 million
-
Nationals first baseman Josh Bell, $10 million
-
Oakland A’s pitcher Sean Manaea, $9.75 million
-
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias, $8 million
-
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, $7.4 million
-
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, $7.35 million
-
Minnesota Twins reliever Taylor Rogers, $7.3 million
-
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber, $6 million
-
A’s pitcher Frankie Montas, $5.025 million
-
Kansas City Royals infielder Adalberto Mondesi, $3 million
Also these players reached multiyear deals to avoid arbitration:
-
Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman, two years, $25 million
-
Giants outfielder Darin Ruf, two years, $6.25 million
