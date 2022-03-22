Tre Mann breaks more Thunder records en route to historic night

Just two games after setting an Oklahoma City Thunder rookie record for most points in a quarter, Tre Mann produced a career-high and broke his own record in the process during a loss to the Boston Celtics.

Mann set the Thunder rookie scoring record in the OKC era with 35 points on Monday, surpassing the previous mark of 34 points by Russell Westbrook. The 35-point outburst was the second-highest output by a rookie this season, trailing only Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (38 points).

The record-setting night didn’t stop there for Mann.

On Friday, Mann erupted for 20 points in the second quarter in a loss to the Miami Heat to set the team record for most points in a period by a rookie. He once again topped that mark in the second quarter versus Boston, scoring 23 points on 8-of-8 shooting from the field with six 3-pointers.

Counting his one triple from the first quarter, Mann became the first rookie in NBA history to hit seven consecutive 3s. His seven total 3-pointers tied Aleksej Pokusevski for the most in team history by a first-year player.

“He got it going and got it going against Miami the other night,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said. “One of the things we’re always trying to figure out is what is sustainable and the best thing about going against the elite teams — and Boston is an elite team, they’re especially an elite defense — is that everything is relevant. The fact that he can wiggle around like that against these types of teams is really encouraging.”

Sandwiched in between his two record-setting performances was a 13-point outing on Sunday in Orlando. The game was his first near his hometown of Gainesville as the former Florida Gators standout went 5-of-19 from the field, including 3-of-11 from 3-point range.

Mann couldn’t hold back his emotion as he bounced back on Monday.

It was crazy. I couldn’t do nothing but smile. I was trying to hold it in and stay serious but it was crazy. I think I went 6-for-6, or something? I think it is all God. I just had a bad game last game, at home. I didn’t shoot it well and then, tonight, I come in and shoot 6-for-6. I did the same thing, same routine and shots just fell for me. It was crazy.

He is in the midst of his best stretch of the season. Since scoring a then-career-high 30 points on Feb. 14, Mann is averaging 16.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 15 games. The team has given him a larger role of late and the 21-year-old is producing.

The recent performances by Mann have offered a glimpse into what he can bring to the Thunder. He is certainly still developing his overall game but has the tools necessary to eventually lead the Thunder on a nightly basis.

