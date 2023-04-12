Trayce Thompson proud of Klay but hilariously can’t explain paper-plane habit

Klay’s paper-airplane habit hilariously befuddles brother Trayce originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Before Klay and Trayce Thompson were standout professionals in the NBA and MLB, respectively, they were young brothers growing up in Portland, Oregon together.

And even many years later, their bond remains close as ever.

After Trayce’s Los Angeles Dodgers wiped the San Francisco Giants out 9-1 on Monday at Oracle Park, the Dodgers outfielder reminisced on his childhood with his big bro on National Siblings Day.

Trayce revealed that the two would get into trouble in elementary school, but made it known that Klay was the one leading the charge for all their shenanigans.

“I was there, but he was the leader probably most of the time,” Trayce said on Monday (h/t The Associated Press’ Janie McCauley). “But I was there. Nah, we were just normal kids. We grew up in Portland so we had a really good group of friends. But I was definitely a part of it.”

While Trayce was there to witness all the chaos that came along the ride of being Klay’s younger brother, he has no idea where Klay’s paper airplane crafting habit came from.

The Warriors star is known to make paper airplanes out of game stat sheets during press conferences and then give them his best launch afterward.

Trayce said he has the skills to make paper airplanes, but not at Klay’s level just yet.

“I can but I need to work on my geometry,” he said. “It’s a little rusty.”

In his 12th season in the NBA, and first full season since returning from back-to-back injuries, Klay is averaging 21.9 points on 43.6 percent shooting from the field and 41.2 percent from 3-point range, along with 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He will be crucial for the Warriors as they hope to make another deep playoff run.

Trayce said he is “so proud” of his brother’s inspiring comeback.

RELATED: Why Stephen A. sees Dubs-Kings as ‘most intriguing’ matchup

Down south in Los Angeles, Trayce has had a hot start to the 2023 MLB season. He has three home runs, 9 RBI and an OPS of 1.256 through seven games. Not a huge sample size, of course, but Thompson’s hot start has captured the attention of many, including Klay’s.

Story continues

Even in so-called “rival” cities, one thing is for sure: the Thompson bros always will support one another.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast