Travon Walker learns quickly that NFL roughing the passer penalties are dumb

It didn’t take long for Jacksonville Jaguars edge-rusher Travon Walker, the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, to make an impact in the NFL. On the first play from scrimmage in the Hall of Fame game, Walker bulled his way right past Las Vegas Raiders left tackle Brandon Parker to pressure quarterback Jarret Stidham. It was a great rush, albeit with the obligatory roughing the passer penalty, because… well, we’re not sure why anymore. We rarely are.

With 5:48 left in the first quarter, Walker put Parker on skates again, and got Stidham for his first NFL sack. And this time, there was no penalty!

Some believed that Walker was an athletic reach where the Jaguars took him. A more than cursory look at his Georgia tape would tell you otherwise, and he’s certainly getting it done as quickly as possible in his first game.

