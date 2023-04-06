Travis Tritt boycotts Anheuser-Busch amid Dylan Mulvaney campaign

Country music star Travis Tritt announced a boycott of all products by Anheuser-Busch – joining Kid Rock in protesting its beer giant Bud Light for teaming up with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

“I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same,” the singer-songwriter said on Twitter late Wednesday.

“In full disclosure, I was on a tour sponsored by Budweiser in the 90’s. That was when Anheuser-Busch was American owned,” Tritt, 60, wrote.

“A great American company that later sold out to the Europeans and became unrecognizable to the American consumer. Such a shame,” he continued.

Tritt added in a follow-up post that “other artists who are deleting Anheuser-Busch products from their hospitality rider might not say so in public for fear of being ridiculed and canceled.

“I have no such fear,” he wrote.





Country music star Travis Tritt has announced he will pull Anheuser-Busch products from his tour hospitality rider. Getty Images





The singer-songwriter’s move comes after Bud Light teamed up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Getty Images

He also responded to a user who asked for a “list of all related Bud products” by posting the logos of some 30 beer brands including Budweiser, Beck’s, Busch, Corona, Michelob Light and Stella Artois.

Tritt’s move comes on the heels of Kid Rock’s dramatic protest against the company for pushing its woke agenda on the public after TikTok star Mulvaney became a spokesperson.





Dylan Mulvaney celebrated her self-styled “365 days of womanhood.” Getty Images for PFLAG

On Saturday, the divisive trans activist announced that the beer company sent her some swag, including a Bud Light can featuring her face as a way to celebrate the self-styled “365 Days of Girlhood” milestone she recently reached.

In response, the 52-year-old “American Bad Ass” singer shot up cases of Bud Light in a fiery protest.

“Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today,” he said in a video posted late Monday.





Bud Light sent the TikTok star a can bearing her likeness. Dylan Mulvaney/Instagram

“Let me say something to all of you and be as clear and concise as possible,” he said as he fired a semiautomatic rifle at several cases of the American brew lined up on a table.

“F–k Bud Light, and f–k Anheuser-Busch,” the rocker snapped as he flipped the bird at the camera.

Although Rock did not mention Mulvaney, viewers acknowledged it was a clear shot at the company’s decision to enlist Mulvaney in its woke efforts.