Travis Scott’s NYC club punch follows history of concert antics

Travis Scott’s late night meltdown at a New York City club that saw him allegedly punch a sound engineer in the face is just the latest in a string of ordeals that have seen the “Sicko Mode” rapper slapped with charges and even sued.

The most high-profile incident was the infamous 2021 Astroworld festival tragedy in Houston, Texas where 10 people were killed and some 300 injured in a stampede towards the stage.

The 30-year-old rapper, who faced intense backlash for playing on as bodies were being hauled from the crowd, insisted in the aftermath that he could never have imagined the “severity of the situation” at the time.

Years earlier, Scott was arrested for whipping fans into a frenzy and urging them to storm the stages at Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival in 2015 and in 2017 at a show at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers.

He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in both instances and avoided jail time as part of his plea deals to avoid more serious charges, including inciting a riot.

Also in 2015, Scott was caught on camera ordering the crowd to “f—k up” a fan who had tried to take one of his shoes at his Openair Frauenfeld show in Switzerland.

Rapper Travis Scott allegedly punched a sound engineer during a meltdown at a New York City nightclub. therealdjstacks/Instagram

Scott also allegedly damaged $12,000 worth of equipment at the club. sidnyc / Instagram



Footage from the Swiss gig showed Scott stopping the music to point at the fan and shout “Get that motherf—er, get him!” Several people could be seen striking the fan as he tried to make his way over to a security guard, while Scott appeared to spit on him.

Then, in 2017, the rapper was sued after one of his Manhattan concertgoers was paralyzed when he fell from a balcony at the Terminal 5 venue due to what he said was a surging crowd.

The victim, Kyle Green, accused Scott of then ordering his security to drag his injured body onto the stage so the rapper could give him a ring as a consolation prize.

Stampedes at Scott’s Astroworld festival in 2021 left 10 people dead. WireImage,

A memorial at NRG Park in Houston for the Astroworld victims. Photo by THOMAS SHEA/AFP via Getty Images



Advertisement Scott urged the crowd to storm the stage at a 2015 Lollapalooza performance. Storyful

Travis Scott ordered the crowd at a 2015 show in Switzerland to “f–k up” a fan for stealing one of his shoes. YouTube



“Yo, pick him up! Pick his ass up! Take this ring! Pick him up, man!” Scott could be heard shouting in cellphone video from the night.