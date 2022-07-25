Travis Scott Surprises Rolling Loud Fans with First Festival Performance Since Astroworld Tragedy

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 23: Rapper Travis Scott performs onstage during day two of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. This marked Scott’s first major festival appearance since the Astroworld tragedy in 2021.(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Jason Koerner/Getty

Travis Scott is officially back on the festival circuit.

The Grammy Award nominee, 31, made a surprise appearance during Future’s set Saturday at Rolling Loud in Miami — his first music festival appearance since last year’s Astroworld tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of 10 concertgoers.

He joined Future, 38, toward the end of his set and they performed their collab “Hold That Heat” before launching into Scott’s tracks “Goosebumps” and “No Bystanders.”

Scott later performed in front of a lively crowd at Miami nightclub E11EVEN, where he previously made his return to the stage in May.

A total of 10 people were killed in a crowd rush during the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November. The Utopia artist has since offered to pay for the victims’ funeral services, but several families have declined the offer. Scott currently faces a class action lawsuit on behalf of nearly 2,800 other victims.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 23: (L-R) Future and Travis Scott perform onstage during day two of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. This marked Scott’s first major festival appearance since the Astroworld tragedy in 2021.(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Jason Koerner/Getty

In March, Scott announced Project HEAL, a string of community-focused charity initiatives, and said he’s taken time to “grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community” alongside its launch.

“Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change,” Scott wrote on Instagram at the time. “This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family.”

Scott paused his performance at The Day Party: Independence Day concert in Coney Island, Brooklyn earlier this month to ensure fans’ safety as some were seen scaling a lighting structure.

“Hey yo, my bro, my brother, just make sure you’re OK though, my brother. You hear me?” he said into the mic as the audience members climbed back down and the performance continued.

A rep for Scott told PEOPLE at the time: “Travis is committed to doing his part to ensure events are as safe as possible so that fans can have fun, and he encouraged fans to listen to requests from security and climb down from the lighting structures so that everyone would be able to safely enjoy last night’s performance.”

In April, Scott was announced as a headliner for Primavera Sound’s upcoming festivals in São Paulo, Buenos Aires, and Santiago de Chile alongside artists including Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, and Björk.