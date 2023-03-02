Travis Scott sought by NYPD after alleged nightclub assault, his lawyer calls it a ‘misunderstanding’

Travis Scott is accused of punching a man in the face in an early morning dispute at a NYC nightclub. (Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Travis Scott is being sought in an assault case, but his lawyer claims it’s all a “misunderstanding.”

The Astroworld rapper, 30, allegedly punched a sound engineer and caused $12,000 worth of damage at the Midtown Manhattan nightclub Nebula early Wednesday morning, and the alleged victim is speaking out. Scott was at the venue making a surprise appearance with his protégé Don Toliver.

A NYPD spokesperson confirmed the incident to Yahoo Entertainment on Wednesday, saying that an alleged assault took place at that location at 2 a.m. on Wednesday. It stemmed from a “verbal dispute” between Scott and a 52-year-old which “escalated into a physical altercation.” The victim was allegedly “punched in the face” and the aggressor “then damaged an audio speaker and video screen causing about $12,000 in equipment damages. The investigation is ongoing.”

Mitchell Schuster, an attorney for Scott (real name: Jacques Webster II), tells us, “While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight. We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

A source close to Scott adds, “Travis and team [are] already working with law enforcement to resolve and get to the truth.” The person suggests the incident “has the earmarks of a cash grab” but promises it will “be resolved and all those with an agenda will be held accountable.”

Nebula’s managing partner Richie Romero also weighs in, telling Yahoo, “This is blown completely out of proportion. It was a great night.” And Dorian Harrington, the talent booker who hired Toliver and was on stage as the drama played out, says it’s “a total misunderstanding… What I saw on stage doesn’t reflect what I read in the news. The music and the night turned out great and everyone left peacefully.”

However, the sound engineer is telling a different story. From a hospital bed in New Jersey, the man was interviewed by New York news station WYNW-TV on Wednesday night. Identified only as “Mark,” but described as one of the “most respected sound engineers in New York City,” he said Scott was playing the DJ music so loud that the sound was distorted. When he attempted to lower the volume, Scott allegedly became enraged. He claims Scott gave him the finger and then went to where he was, off-stage in a cordoned off area, and punched him in the head.

The alleged victim said he was unable to turn his head and has been admitted to the hospital. He told the outlet, “My neck is f***ed up. My arm is tingly. I have pins and needles going down it.”

According to the outlet, Mark also claimed that before Scott started with him, the rapper shoved the DJ and took the phone of a clubgoer, who had taken his picture, and threw it across the room. Scott reportedly fled the West 41st St. club in a car.

TMZ had video of Scott exchanging words with the DJ, seeming to mouth “back the f*** up.” Another video showed what appeared to be the damaged sound equipment.

Earlier in the night, Scott was also the surprise guest at Toliver’s show at the Union Square music venue Irving Plaza. They later went to Nebula where Toliver was booked to host an afterparty.

The “Sicko Mode” singer is the longtime boyfriend of reality star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, with whom he shares two children, Stormi and Aire. However, they are reportedly on a break.

Scott returned to the stage last year for the first time since the Astroworld Festival tragedy. During his headlining set at his festival in November 2021, 10 people died during a crowd surge. Scott, who said he wasn’t aware people were being trampled, has been the defendant in a number of lawsuits over the tragedy.

This story was originally published on March 1, 2023 at 12:17 p.m. ET and has been updated to include new information.