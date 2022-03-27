Travis Scott Performs at Star-Studded Pre-Oscars Party—His First Gig Since Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott has returned to the stage for the first time since the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival.

On Saturday, March 26, the rapper performed a short set at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva‘s star-studded pre-Oscars 2022 party, held at a private estate in Bel-Air, Calif. Scott took the stage around 12:45 and played two songs—”Highest in the Room” and “goosebumps.” He was in great spirits and had a huge smile on his face during the performance, which got the crowd going.

Travis last performed music onstage in November at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, where 10 people died from accidental suffocation after being crushed in the crowd. Earlier this month, the rapper announced a $5 million initiative called “Project HEAL” to address “challenges facing today’s youth, especially those from marginalized and at-risk communities.”

“Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community. Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family,” Travis, who shares two children with Kylie Jenner, wrote on Instagram at the time.

He continued, “My team and I created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever.”

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Kylie, who gave birth to her and Travis’ second child in February, was not spotted at the party—one of many pre-Oscars bashes held this weekend ahead of Sunday’s ceremony. Celebs who were seen at the private event: Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Tyga—who hung out with friends at a table, Leonardo DiCaprio and BFF Tobey Maguire—who hung out together with both male and female guests, Venus Williams and Serena Williams.

In addition, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy were spotted having drinks and sharing a sweet hug. Their encounter comes two months after a source told E! News that the two had begun to casually date again following their 2021 split.

