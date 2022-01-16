Donna Kelce may have locked up any and all mother of the year awards Sunday.

Kelce is the mother of two NFL stars: Chiefs tight end Travis, and Eagles center Jason. Her plan for Sunday was a bold one:

Catch Jason and the Eagles play the Buccaneers in an NFC Wild Card Game in Tampa, Florida, then bust it up to Kansas City to see Travis and the Chiefs face the Steelers in an AFC Wild Card Game at Arrowhead Stadium a few hours later.

Unfortunately for Donna, the first game didn’t go so well, as the Bucs rolled to a 31-15 win after scoring the game’s first 31 points.

Next, things apparently were slow-going on the trip from Raymond James Stadium to the airport: She needed a rickshaw and an Uber to catch her plane. And then it began to rain.

And a flight delay soon followed.

The NFL tried to pull some strings to help Donna make it to Arrowhead Stadium to see the Chiefs.

In fact, the league asked Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas to secure Donna a police escort from Kansas City International Airport to Arrowhead Stadium.

Lucas said he’d go a step further, offering to drive Donna from the airport to the stadium himself.

All eyes will be on the field Sunday night, but here’s guessing NBC Sports will share an update about Donna’s arrival in the stands … if she makes it.