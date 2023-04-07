Travis Kelce’s 1st pitch with Guardians goes awry, to delight of Patrick Mahomes

Travis Kelce has joined the hallowed brotherhood of terrible first pitches.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, coming off a second Super Bowl championship, was inducted on Friday during an appearance at a Cleveland Guardians game alongside his mother Donna. After hyping up the crowd and unbuttoning his Guardians jersey, the Cleveland native reared back and … fired the ball into the ground.

The ball didn’t even make it to the dirt, and left Guardians ace Shane Bieber trying more to dodge it than catch it on the bounce.

Conor McGregor and Stephen Curry both say welcome to the club.

Adding to the humor, or shame, of the pitch is that the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Kelce played varsity baseball in high school and was apparently compared to former American League MVP Josh Hamilton by one Atlanta Braves scout, though his praise was mostly focused on his speed and bat rather than his throwing arm.

It was at this point Travis Kelce likely realized something had gone wrong with his first pitch. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

It’s always fun to razz celebrities for a terrible first pitch, but the laughs reach another level when a) the celebrity is a professional athlete and b) has a very online teammate with 2.4 million Twitter followers.

We are talking, of course, about Patrick Mahomes, who clearly enjoyed the humbling of his top receiver and offered to set up a redemption pitch with the Kansas City Royals, of whom Mahomes is a part owner.

Here’s the thing, though. Mahomes, a relief pitcher on the Texas Tech baseball team, is in absolutely no place to judge some terrible first pitches, considering how badly he once skied a first pitch, thrown to his former MLB pitcher father Pat Mahomes, at a Texas Rangers game six years ago.

Mahomes would later find redemption with the Royals, so there could be hope for Kelce yet.