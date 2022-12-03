Travis Kelce on Skyline Chili: ‘I’m not eating it’

Skyline Chili has another hater, and this one is a Cincinnati legend.

Former University of Cincinnati Bearcats and current Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce expressed his dislike for the local staple on the Dec. 1 episode of his podcast “New Heights.”

His brother, Philadelphia Eagles and former UC offensive lineman Jason Kelce, who is a co-host, asked Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes if he planned to stop by Skyline Chili this weekend. The Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes replied, “I’m not a chili guy.”

Travis then revealed that he’s not a fan of the iconic chili parlor.

“If I look at it, and it looks like that, I’m not eating it,” Kelce said. “If it’s coming out the same way it looks going in. … I’ll just get the noodles that it comes with.”

Mahomes said that although he hasn’t spent time in Cincinnati, he has heard from Kelce that it’s an awesome city with a great fan base. But it appears that isn’t enough for him to try Cincy’s pride and joy.

“Chili is not my thing,” Mahomes added.

Kelce, however, did express his love for a different local chain.

“Graeter’s Ice Cream is the only thing I’m snagging, if I’m snagging anything Cincinnati-wise,” he said.

Kickoff for Bengals vs. Chiefs is at 4:25 p.m. Sunday. The game will be broadcast locally on CBS (WKRC-Channel 12).

