Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate His Daughter Alabama’s 16th Birthday

Travis Barker is celebrating his daughter Alabama’s Sweet 16!

On Friday, the Blink-182 rocker shared a photo on his Instagram Story of the extravagant setup he’d arranged for the teen’s birthday, which falls on Christmas Eve.

In the snap, “BAMA 16” was spelled out in giant silver balloons, with a cascade of other balloons filling the rest of the wall. Kourtney Kardashian also shared a glimpse at the arrangement on her own Instagram Story.

Kourtney and Travis also shared several videos from the family’s fun-filled day in the snow, including one that featured Alabama and her dad riding down a hill on a snowmobile.

“I love you @alabamaluellabarker,” Travis wrote on the post.

In one more adorable photo from the day, Kardashian and her daughter Penelope Disick, 9, sit on a stoop together smiling as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum writes: “Omg what year is this?!”

Alabama’s father Travis, 46, and Kourtney, 42, got engaged on Oct. 17 after dating for nearly a year.

Back in July, Alabama gave fans a glimpse into her budding bond with Kourtney during an Instagram Live session.

When asked if she’s ever met a Kardashian during a game of “Never Have I Ever,” Alabama sweetly replied, “That’s my stepmom.” The comment came months before Travis even popped the question to Kourtney.

Since the couple went public with their relationship, they’ve made efforts to spend time together as a blended family.

In April, Kourtney posted photos from a ski trip with Travis and all his children — Alabama and 17-year-old son Landon, whom the musician shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — and Moakler’s 22-year-old daughter Atiana.

The following month, Travis joined Kourtney and two of her children — Penelope and son Reign, 6 — to spend time together on Memorial Day. (Along with Penelope and Reign, Kourtney also co-parents son Mason, 11, with her ex, Scott Disick.)