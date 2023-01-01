Trash-talking Jaire Alexander breaks out Justin Jefferson’s ‘Griddy’ after incompletion

Jaire Alexander was fired up for his rematch with Justin Jefferson.

In the Week 1 meeting between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, Jefferson cooked Alexander. Jefferson had 184 yards and two touchdowns. This week, Alexander called it a “fluke.”

On Sunday, Alexander couldn’t wait to break out Jefferson’s touchdown dance. After there was a pass breakup near the sideline in the first quarter, Alexander got up and did the “Griddy,” which Jefferson has made famous.

That will turn up the rivalry between the two young NFC North stars a little bit. Jefferson has had a historic season. Alexander was excited to make sure Jefferson didn’t add to it on his watch in Week 17.