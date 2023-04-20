Trapped animal goes ballistic after rescuers free it from car’s grille, WI video shows

A Wisconsin driver hit something darting across the road at night, but soon discovered it was still alive — trapped and angry inside of the car, officials said.

The driver called for help and deputies with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene south of Plover, near U.S. Interstate 39, Sheriff Mike Lukas said in an April 19 news release.

It was no raccoon or opossum, the sheriff’s office said. The driver had hit a bobcat, which apparently broke through the front grille and survived.

Deputies decided it would be best to bring in an expert, according to the release.

“My deputies are really good at solving problems but this one baffled them so we called in reinforcements with Conservation Warden Bryan Lockman,” Lukas said.

Bodycam video shows the deputies gathered around the car while the conservation officer tries to free the wildcat with a pole. The cornered bobcat hisses at the rescuers, periodically swiping at them with its large paws.

The deputies don thick gloves as the officer gets ready to make his move.

Eventually, he manages to loop the uncooperative cat with the pole, video shows. He slowly pulls the bobcat out and it’s fighting him every inch of the way.

Once freed, the bobcat goes ballistic, struggling like a powerful fish on the end of a rod, video shows. The officer quickly heaves it into a covered pickup truck bed and deputies slam the tailgate shut as it jumps and spins around inside.

The bobcat goes airborne after rescuers free it from the car.

Despite all the excitement, the bobcat was uninjured, Lukas said. It was released back into the wild.

Plover is roughly 87 miles west of Green Bay.

Rare animal dashes across road, then returns with precious cargo, Texas photos show

‘What nightmares are made of.’ Creepy, toothy thing seen on Texas beach is identified

Strange-looking bird didn’t move for three days. Then PA rescuers got a surprise

‘Tornado of white birds.’ Over 2 million geese make pit stop in Missouri, photos show