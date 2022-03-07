Transgender woman welcomed with open arms on ‘Naked and Afraid’

featured the first transgender woman contestant in the show’s history, on Sunday. Terra was assigned the male gender at birth, but four years ago began her transition to become female.

“Things on the outside aren’t what they are supposed to be at this point in my transgender transition,” Terra said. “I do have breasts and I do have the male genitalia still.”

Terra is only the second transgender person to compete on the show. In 2019, transgender man Quince Mountain appeared on the show. Still, Terra was quite nervous what her partner would think.

She was paired with a South African farmer named Shaun. While he described himself as “conservative,” he was nothing but welcoming to Terra. He even gave her a hug.

“It is a bit of a shock to me,” Shaun admitted. “We’re all unique and special. I’m open-minded and we’re gonna do this together. Don’t worry. I’ve got your back.”

Unfortunately, Shaun only lasted three days into the trial. He collapsed and sustained a concussion from the fall. He was forced to tap out for medical reasons.

Terra was able to complete the 21-day challenge, despite not finding much food and sustaining a lacerated nipple. Her appearance on the show was special from the standpoint of representation, but also for her own journey.

“I’m not a gender, I’m not a label, I’m just a human,” Terra said while being extracted. “It’s empowering. I’m going through my own transitional journey. And I know now that if I just stick with it there’s nothing I cannot do in this world.”

Naked and Afraid airs Sundays at 8:00 p.m. on Discovery.

