Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is ‘destroying’ the sport

A USA Swimming official who resigned in protest of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas — who has been shattering women’s records at the University of Pennsylvania — has doubled down on her objection to “biological men” in the sport.

Cynthia Millen, who had officiated USA Swimming meets for three decades, stepped down ahead of the U.S. Paralympics Swimming National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, earlier this month.

She argued that Thomas, 22, has an unfair advantage over female athletes after coming out as transgender in 2019 following three years on the men’s team at Penn.

“The fact is that swimming is a sport in which bodies compete against bodies. Identities do not compete against identities,” Millen said Monday on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “Men are different from women, men swimmers are different from women, and they will always be faster than women.”

Thomas has smashed several Penn records this season — with one teammate finishing in second place in the 1,650-meter freestyle some 38 second behind her.

Cynthia Millen said in her letter of resignation that Lia Thomas’ success means “everything fair about swimming is being destroyed.”

In her letter of resignation, Millen wrote: “I told my fellow officials that I can no longer participate in a sport that allows biological men to compete against women.”

She added: “Everything fair about swimming is being destroyed.”

Thomas has said she’s taking an ongoing regimen of estrogen and testosterone blockers. She is eligible under NCAA rules to swim in women’s collegiate events after taking one year of testosterone suppressants.

On Monday night, Millen called it “horrible,” telling guest host Sean Duffy, “The statement for women then is you do not matter, what you do is not important, and little girls are going to be thrown under the bus by all of this.”

Thomas is “going to be destroying women’s swimming,” she added. “USA swimming recognizes that boys swim differently from girls.”

Millen explained that “boys will always have larger lung capacity, larger hearts, greater circulation, a bigger skeleton, and less fat.

“While Lia Thomas is a child of God, he is a biological male who is competing against women,” Millen continued, “and no matter how much testosterone suppression drugs he takes, he will always be a biological male and have the advantage.”

The former swimming official said it would be a “travesty to throw away” the legacy of female Olympians like Janet Evans and Jenny Thompson.

“All these women who worked so hard before Title IX when they didn’t have the opportunities that men had,” Millen said. “It would be such a shame, such a travesty to throw it away now. This is what will happen.”

USA Swimming previously released a statement following Millen’s earlier comments, stating that Thomas was last registered as an athlete member of the organization in 2019.

“Her current participation in NCAA competition is based on NCAA established criteria for participation,” USA Swimming said.

Earlier this month, Thomas said she just ignores the widespread backlash about her performance.

“It’s not healthy for me to read it and engage with it at all, and so I don’t, and that’s all I’ll say on that,” she said.