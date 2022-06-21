Transgender ex-neo-Nazi robber Donna Langan to receive fast-tracked ‘gender confirmation surgeries’

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is hastening a transgender ex-neo-Nazi bank robber’s “gender confirmation surgeries” after the inmate filed a lawsuit against the federal agency claiming it denied previous requests for the surgery.

“In light of the steps [BOP has] taken towards providing surgeries to Plaintiff, the parties believe there is a possibility that all claims in this case might be resolved without the need for further litigation,” a June 17 joint status report states. “Plaintiffs concur that the actions of the government appear to show that the surgery is on track, and will not be postponed excessively, or artificially delayed.”

In 1997, Donna Langan, born Peter Kevin Langan, was convicted to life in prison plus 35 years in two separate trials for robbing two banks using firearms and “a destructive device,” assaulting federal officers and further firearms charges, according to Ohio federal court documents.

Langan, 63, was part of a small, neo-Nazi group called the “Aryan Republican Army” (ARA) at the time of his crimes with the goal of funneling money from the banks he robbed to the ARA, according to court documents.

Langan spent about two decades in a male prison before being transferred to a female facility — the Federal Medical Center in Carswell, Texas — several years ago. Langan is one of few transgender female inmates who successfully transferred prisons.

Now, BOP is working to fast-track the inmate’s gender-confirmation operations with a surgeon in Dallas, Texas, according to federal filings.

The joint status update states that the agency will “pursue a separate procurement focused on” Langan’s “surgical needs.”

“BOP believes that such a focused procurement will likely result in providing services to Plaintiff more quickly,” the status report says. “BOP is therefore preparing certain procurement documents—a Request for Contract Action that includes a Performance Work Statement and other documents—tailored to the gender confirmation surgeries and related services that Plaintiff requires.”

Langan had an initial surgery consultation on June 10. The inmate “experiences debilitating anguish as a result of severe and inadequately treated gender dysphoria,” according to the initial complaint filed against BOP in September 2021.

The complaint states that Langan knew “by the time she was four” years old that “she had been misidentified as a boy,” and Langan’s “entire life has been shaped by the agonizing tension between the immutability of her gender identity and the often life-or-death danger of publicly living her truth.”

“To alleviate this suffering, and the other harms and risks of harm she faces as a result of sex-based discrimination, she has for decades sought, and now seeks via this complaint, gender confirming surgeries (hereinafter “GCS”), most urgently vaginoplasty,” the complaint states.