Transgender activists eat Bible pages to protest Matt Walsh appearance at University of Wisconsin

Pro-transgender activists ate pages from a Bible as they protested an event featuring Matt Walsh and his controversial documentary “What is a Woman?” at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Conservative commentator Walsh, who’s in the middle of a college tour, arrived on campus Oct. 24 for a screening of his film and was greeted by a clutch of furious students.
The Young America’s Foundation posted video of a red-haired student shoving pages from a torn-up Bible in her mouth.
In another video, protesters are filmed screaming into megaphones that white people are “f–king racist” and that they were there to “collectively chase Nazis off the U-W campus.”
The protesters chanted “trans right are human rights” while being led by a woman draped in a rainbow flag.
YAF intercut the protest video with a clip the 400 people inside the auditorium where Walsh was set to speak appearing to welcome him warmly to the stage.
“I want to thank also the leftist crybabies for the free advertising spray-painted all over campus,” Walsh said prior to the screening of his movie.
Then he addressed the heads of the school, referencing a message the university had sent out before his arrival warning students that a speaker whose views “we believe are harmful toward our trans community” was slated to appear.
“To the UW-Madison administration: you should be ashamed of yourselves. You are disgraceful, self-debasing cowards, and you spineless, gutless clowns owe me an apology.”
In response to the video, Walsh tweeted: “Well, you can be on the side that eats the Bible and castrates children, or you can be on literally any side but that one. Your choice, America.”
“What is a Woman?” was released earlier this year. It examines gender and transgender issues while contending that womanhood is determined by biology.