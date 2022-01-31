Transforming the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum into a NASCAR track

NASCAR’s engineering teams spent a few months completing what seemed to be an impossible project — installing a temporary race track inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
After creating designs and iRacing simulations, construction crews began creating a race track on top of the field where the USC football team typically plays.
Los Angeles Times photographers captured every construction phase that spanned the month of January leading up to the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.