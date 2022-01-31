Transforming the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum into a NASCAR track

Lane lines are painted ahead of the NASCAR race at the Coliseum. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

NASCAR’s engineering teams spent a few months completing what seemed to be an impossible project — installing a temporary race track inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

After creating designs and iRacing simulations, construction crews began creating a race track on top of the field where the USC football team typically plays.

Los Angeles Times photographers captured every construction phase that spanned the month of January leading up to the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday.

Work crews begin paving the track at the Coliseum in preparation for a NASCAR race, it’s first ever at the Coliseum. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

The Coliseum is being converted to a race track for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum NASCAR race. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Construction crews transform the Coliseum from a football stadium to a quarter-mile short track NASCAR exhibition race track. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Earl Creach prepares sections of the SAFER barrier that will be installed around the race track at the Coliseum. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Earl Creach installs a section of the SAFER barrier around the race track at the Coliseum. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Terence Pannell works to install the SAFER barrier around the race track at the Coliseum. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Willie Hairston, right, installs a section of the SAFER barrier around the race track at the Coliseum. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Some of the items used in installing the SAFER barrier around the race track at the Coliseum. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

From left, Terry Swinford, Larry Knowles and Earl Creach install a section of the SAFER barrier around the race track at the Coliseum. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Lane lines are painted ahead of the NASCAR race at the Coliseum. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

