Transfer running back says goodbye to Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back C’Bo Flemister officially entered the transfer portal earlier this spring after Marcus Freeman made it known that he wouldn’t be returning to the program. Although we already knew he was gone from Notre Dame’s football team and that he had entered the portal, Flemister himself hadn’t said anything about it publicly.

That was, at least until Monday morning when the graduate running back with two years of eligibility remaining tweeted a farewell to Notre Dame as he’s leaving as a graduate transfer.

Flemister finished his Notre Dame career with 110 carries for 471 yards and 10 touchdowns. He will have two years of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up playing football next.

