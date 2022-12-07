Transfer players offered by the Arkansas Razorbacks

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The transfer portal is officially open, and coaches can contact players who have entered. Arkansas has lost some to the portal, but the coaching staff is trying to plug those holes by adding transfers of its own. These are the players that are reporting an offer from Arkansas. This is a fluid list. HawgBeat will update this story as more offers are reported.

Eric Rogers – Cornerback – Northern Illinois

Eric Rogers, a cornerback from Northern Illinois, entered the transfer portal on Nov. 29 and reported an Arkansas offer on Wednesday morning.

Rogers only appeared in five games in 2021, but his season-ending injury kept him from putting more in the stat sheet. In those five games, he tallied 26 tackles, 20 of those solo. In 2022, he appeared in 10 games, according to the Northern Illinois Athletics website, and recorded 18 tackles, two interceptions, and four pass deflections. Rogers should have multiple years of eligibility remaining.

Dorian Singer – Wide Receiver – Arizona

Former Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer reported an offer from the Hogs on Tuesday. The pass-catcher spent the last two seasons in the Pac-12 with Arizona.

With the Wildcats, Singer recorded 66 receptions in 2022. He tallied 1,105 yards and six touchdowns. For his career, he has recorded 1,406 yards and six touchdowns. The Phoenix, Arizona, native was a 5.5 3-star recruit in the class of 2021 and chose Arizona over Texas, Iowa, and others.

Ja’Quan Sheppard – Cornerback – Cincinnati

Following the departure of former Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, Cincinnati cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard has entered the portal and Arkansas has offered him.

The Zephyrhills, Florida, native spent four seasons with the Bearcats, with his most productive season being 2022. He racked up 50 tackles on the year to go along with 10 pass deflections and a sack in 12 games. Sheppard played inside Razorback Stadium in Week 1 of the season, where he tallied nine tackles and a sack along with two pass breakups.

Kendarin Ray – Safety – Tulsa

After spending five seasons with the Golden Hurricanes, Ray decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. He tweeted out Monday an offer from Arkansas, the first offer he’s made public.

Ray had a career-best season this year, totaling 55 tackles, three tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception during his 2022 campaign. A native of Brenham, Texas, Ray played in 30 games during his career at Tulsa.

Tunmise Adeleye – Defensive Lineman – Texas A&M

One of the key pieces of Texas A&M’s 2021 class, Adeleye was a 6.1 5-star recruit out of Katy, Texas. He saw limited playing time in 2022, only appearing in three games and recording six tackles. Adeleye announced he would enter the transfer portal last Thursday. He tweeted an Arkansas offer on Monday.

Because he appeared in less than four games in 2022, Adeleye has four years of eligibility remaining at his new destination.

Khyree Jackson – Defensive Back – Alabama

The last Alabama transfer that Arkansas picked up ended up working out pretty well in Drew Sanders, and the Hogs are trying to go back to the Crimson Tide well again in 2023. Jackson played in nine games this season, according to his profile on the Alabama Athletics website. He tallied seven total tackles, including one for loss. The East Mississippi Community College product had offers from numerous programs in the SEC, and he has many of those same offers now. Jackson reports offers from Oregon, Penn State, Southern Cal, Maryland, Kentucky and more. Jackson will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Gavin Holmes – Defensive Back – Wake Forest

Wake Forest defensive back transfer Gavin Holmes has been offered by the Arkansas staff, according to his Twitter page.

At Wake Forest last season, Holmes tallied 23 total tackles, 16 of those solo and seven assisted. He joined the Demon Deacons in the 2020 season, where he appeared in three games and made three tackles. In 2021, Holmes has his best season in college. He tallied 19 tackles, three of those for loss, had one interception and one forced fumble, as well as five pass deflections. Holmes will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next program.

Andrew Armstrong – Wide Receiver – Texas A&M-Commerce

Former Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong has reported an offer from the Hogs and he will visit Fayetteville on Friday. The 6-foot-6, 189-pound receiver entered the transfer portal on Nov. 22 and was offered by Arkansas just two days later. At Texas A&M-Commerce last season, he tallied 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns on 62 receptions. Armstrong was a 5.3 2-star recruit out of Bishop Dunne High School in Dallas, Texas. He redshirted in 2020 at Texas A&M-Commerce, and in 2021 recorded 297 yards on 15 receptions, finding the end zone three times.