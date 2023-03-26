Trans woman claims JFK airport TSA agent punched her in the testicles

A transgender woman was left in tears at JFK Airport after she claimed a TSA agent punched her in the testicles while going through security, The Daily Mail reported.

The unidentified flyer took to social media to vent about the incident, in which she said the agent “humiliated” her in front of everyone in a series of posts that have since been deleted, according to the outlet.

“hi so a tsa agent at jfk airport punched me in the genitalia, yelled at me for having a penis (?) and humiliated me in front of everyone after i told her to please stop,” she captioned over photo of her crying in the airport bathroom, according to a screenshot of the post.

But the embarrassment didn’t stop there, according to the woman.

“[The TSA agent] followed me into the women’s bathroom and began talking about me to a coworker while I sobbed in a stall,” she wrote, asking friends on the internet for advice as to what she should do.

In a follow-up post, she said she was left crying for over an hour and said “my balls still hurt so bad,” according to a screenshot from the Daily Mail.





The incident reportedly happened at JFK Airport. Getty Images

She does not want the TSA agent to be fired, she said in a separate post but wanted “her educated and the entirety of tsa abolished altogether.”

In response to the woman’s posts, JFK airport apologized for the incident.

“We apologize again for your experience,’ the airport tweeted in response, according to the Daily Mail. “Your comments have been noted and shared.”