Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney breaks silence

After a week of controversy, trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney has hit back at her critics by breaking out in song on her social media.

“It’s hard to see the light right now. This song felt fitting given the week I’ve had,” Mulvaney wrote on TikTok alongside a video of herself singing the Stephen Sondheim tune “No One is Alone” from “Into the Woods.”

The performance was from an event she hosted at the Rainbow Room earlier this month. “Thank you all for making me feel supported, i am not alone ❤️❤️ #trans“

Dressed Audrey Hepburn-style in a black and pink ball gown, she spoke to the audience almost tearfully, the footage shows.

“Whether you’re a parent or you’re a child or you’re young or you’re old or you’re trans or you’re not, we are all just trying our best here aren’t we,” she said, according to the clip.

The lyrics of the song include the words: “Hard to see the light now. Just don’t let it go. Things will come out right now. We can make it so. Someone is on your side. No one is alone.”

Last week, Mulvaney’s new ad campaigns with Bud Light and Nike ruffled the feathers of critics from country star Travis Tritt and Kid Rock — who tweeted a video of himself shooting cases of Bud Light — to female Olympians and even Caitlyn Jenner, who said of Mulvaney’s Nike sports bra endorsement: “It is a shame to see such an iconic American company go so woke! … This is an outrage.”

Mulvaney 26, who transitioned from male to female in March 2021, has reportedly earned more than a million dollars from endorsements including fashion and beauty brands Kate Spade, Ulta Beauty, Haus Labs and CeraVe, as well as Crest and InstaCart. She’s also gained 10 million followers on TikTok.

In March, she appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where the star famously knelt before Mulvaney and embraced her, and Mulvaney met with President Biden at the White House last fall.

The Post reported Friday that executives at companies like Nike, Anheuser-Busch and Kate Spade who gave Mulvaney brand endorsements aren’t just virtue signaling.





Mulvaney posted the song as a source of encouragement to herself and her followers. Dylan Mulvaney/Instagram





Dylan Mulvaney has been making the rounds in the media. Getty Images





Mulvaney’s sponsorships came under fire this week. Dylan Mulvaney/Instagram

They’re handing out lucrative deals to what were once considered fringe celebrities because they have to — or risk failing an all-important social credit score that could make or break their businesses.

At stake is their Corporate Equality Index — or CEI — score, which is overseen by the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ+ political lobbying group in the world.

HRC, which has received millions from George Soros’ Open Society Foundation among others, issues report cards for America’s biggest corporations via the CEI: awarding or subtracting points for how well companies adhere to what HRC calls its “rating criteria.”