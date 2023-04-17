Trans Florida teacher worked for weeks after saying she ‘wanted to shoot some students’

A transgender Florida teacher upset over a hurtful online post was taken to a higher-up’s office for counseling — where she allegedly then threatened to shoot some underperforming students.

The Fox Chapel Middle School teacher, who is a transgender woman married to a woman, told the school’s guidance counselor last month she was distressed because she “learned about a social media post where people were talking negatively about her sexual orientation,” according to an incident report obtained by The Post.

The teacher was sent to speak to the counselor because she had expressed to the assistant principal that she was having “bad thoughts” and wanted to shoot some students, the report states.

During the meeting on March 24, the teacher told the counselor she “wanted to shoot some students due to them not performing to their ability.”

The teacher then immediately corrected herself and said that she would never harm a student.

When later questioned by deputies, the teacher said she was nervous for her students who would be heading into high school next year because their grades were suffering.





The teacher told the school guidance counselor she was “having bad thoughts” before saying she wanted to shoot students. Fox Chapel Middle School





John Stratton, right, superintendent of schools at Hernando County School District, speaks during a school board meeting Tuesday. Hernando County School District

The teacher “feels that the students are not trying to pass their class and she does not want to see them fail,” the incident report reads.

The teacher then reiterated she would never do anything to harm her students.

Later that day, deputies collected three firearms and ammunition from the teacher’s home.

In a letter sent to families in the Hernando School District on Thursday, Superintendent John Stratton said an investigation is ongoing, and in the meantime, the teacher has been removed from “all student contact.”





Deputies collected three firearms from the teachers home that same day. Google Maps

The teacher has no set return date and is fully cooperating with district officials, Stratton said.

A notice from the Florida Department of Education, however, revealed that the teacher had remained working at the school until the agency stepped in on Wednesday, prompting complaints from parents who feel the district has been misleading them about what actually happened.

“At the end of the day, we don’t care who they are, what they identify as, where they are from. Something was said and we were kept in the dark for weeks and we had to find out via social media,” one parent said during a school board meeting on Tuesday.

“What exactly was said? How was this person investigated and cleared to come back to the schools?” the angered parent asked, urging district officials to answer.





Parents have slammed the school district for seeming to hide the incident from them and allowing the teacher to remain in the classroom for weeks after the incident. Fox Chapel Middle School

Another parent said they were there on a “fact-finding mission” to decide whether or not to pull his son out of Fox Chapel, which he described as a “hot mess.”

Multiple parents slammed the school for not being transparent about the threat of a possible shooting taking place within their children’s classrooms.

While some parents questioned whether the teacher, who only recently transitioned from male to female, was being targeted due to her gender identity, others were quick to squash those claims.

“Doesn’t matter whether they’re white, black, purple, green or a rhinoceros,” one parent said. “I’m glad she’s a great teacher. She made a threat. It was a viable threat. It needs to be taken care of.”