Trans contestant Amy Schnieder continues dominant win streak on ‘Jeopardy!’

Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schneider continued to appear unstoppable as she extended her win streak to 16 games on Wednesday. But the engineering manager from Oakland, California, isn’t just a Jeopardy! champion, as a proud trans woman she is also a champion of the LGTBQ+ community.

Schneider made history when she became the first trans contestant to advance to the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions in November. Since then, she has continued to dominate the competition and earn the respect of her peers.

“I don’t know about you, but as a Jeopardy! diehard myself, there is nothing I like more than watching a great champion play the game at such a high level of excellence as we’ve seen from our champion, Amy Schneider,” Ken Jennings said. “She’s so impressive out here.”

Jennings is literally the greatest Jeopardy! contestant of all time, so that’s pretty high praise. He is also the new host of the game show, along with Mayim Bialik.

While Schneider has a long way to go to catch Jennings, she is currently fourth in highest winnings, according to the Jeopardy! Hall of Fame. And even though she had a rare miss on Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy!, she continues to be a fan favorite and dominant champion.

“You are still a 16-day champion with $631,400,” Jennings said. “Congrats to you. Not very many 16-day champions in Jeopardy! history.”

Jeopardy! is a syndicated program; visit Jeopardy.com or check your local listings for the TV schedule.

Watch as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant loses an Audi due to a questionable technicality:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.